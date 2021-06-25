Cindy L. Nace 1964-2021 Cindy L. Nace, 57, of Cheyenne, passed away June 21, 2021. She was born April 20, 1964, in Minot, ND. Cindy was a homemaker. She loved spending time with all her family, going cruising, looking at hot rods, and hunting for treasures. She is survived by her husband Tom Nace; sons Alan (Angie) and Tommy Nace; daughters Jamie (Jerry ) Hargraves and Amanda (Nick) Bolin; 13 grandchildren Jazmine, Nevaeh, Jalynn, Jesse, Angel, Madi, Tianna, Arieana, Cameron, Alexis, Gracie, Radley, and Dallas; 4 siblings Kristi Wade, Brian Hanson, Hali Hanson, and Brad Hanson; and stepfather Dwight Johnson. She is preceded in death by her daughter Jackie Nace, Mother Carolyn Johnson, and Father Harold Hanson. A private service for family and close friends will be held at Highland Cemetery in Wellington, CO June 26, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.