Wanda Mae Nace
Buy Now

 

Wanda Mae (Burk) Nace 1941-2020 Wanda Mae Nace, 79, of Cheyenne, died on December 19, 2020 in Cheyenne. She was born on August 4, 1941 in Wiley, Colorado to William and Goldie Burk. On January 4, 1959 she married Robert Nace. She was raised in Wellington, Colorado with four brothers, Jackie, Dean, Loyd, and Elden, and two sisters, Doris and Nancy. Wanda is survived by her children, Sandra Lynn Nace-Carrera, Brenda Mae Schulein, Thomas Allen Nace, and Daniel Ray Nace; and twelve grandchildren, AKA The Dirty Dozen. Private family graveside services will be held at Highland Cemetery in Wellington. To send the family condolences please visit her obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com

To plant a tree in memory of Wanda Nace as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
comments powered by Disqus