Nadine Vance

Nadine R. Vance, 91, of Cheyenne went to her heavenly home May 4.
Nadine was born Feb. 26, 1929, to Ben and Edith Reiselman at the farm in Perkins County, Neb. She graduated from Ogallala High School in 1947, and then attended Chadron State College where she met the love of her life, John F. Vance. John and Nadine were married Aug. 18, 1948.
Nadine was a talented seamstress and avid quilter. She especially loved making baby quilts for family, friends and charities. She donated at least two quilts every year for her church’s annual bazaar. While living in Colorado, Nadine won a “Make it With Wool” contest. Nadine also loved to knit and crochet, and worked at The Little Shop in downtown Cheyenne in the late ’70s teaching many women the craft. After The Little Shop closed, Nadine worked at The Party Line.
She served as president of the XJWC of Cheyenne and was a member for 10 years. She was an avid bridge player, and played in numerous bridge clubs throughout her years.
She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and attended Perpetual adoration every Tuesday for 25 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and her sister, Yvonne Schrock.
She is survived by her four daughters, Chris (Rich) Reinert of North Platte, Neb., Roxie (Gerry) Hall of Colorado Springs, Colo., Michelle (Scott) Robbins of Cheyenne and Marci (Mike) Rulon of North Dighton, Mass.; two brothers, BJ Reiselman and Edward Reiselman; a sister, Rosemary Peterson; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Private family services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday. To view the live webcast of the service and her obituary, visit www.wrcfuneral.com. Burial will be at Olivet Cemetery.
Memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or a charity of choice.
This is a paid obituary.