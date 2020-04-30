Nan Marberry, 80, of Cheyenne passed away April 7 at her home.
She was born Jan. 9, 1940, in Wynne, Ark. She was one of five children born to Henry and Dessie Blessing.
She graduated from Wynne High School and went on to become a Rangerette for the Texas Longhorns.
She is survived by her son, Michael; sister, Virginia; and grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Marberry; parents; and siblings, Florence, Cleo and Paul.
Services will be at a later date and cremation has taken place.
This is a paid obituary.