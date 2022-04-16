Charles William "Bill" Nation

 

Charles William "Bill" Nation 1925-2022 Charles William 'Bill' Nation 96, of Cheyenne, died April 13, 2022 in Cheyenne. He was born May 28, 1925 in Lingle, Wyoming. Bill served in the Navy in World War II aboard the USS Schroeder. He was a photographer in his early life, a three-term Mayor of Cheyenne, a Wyoming State Legislator, and served on the Wyoming State Recreation Commission. He is survived by his children, Michael, Martin, Nancy and Molly, 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He was preceeded in death by Ed Nation, Helen Rasmussen and Marie Hall of Cheyenne, as well as his other 9 older siblings. To send the family condolences please visit his obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com

