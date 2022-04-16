...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 3 PM MDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* WHERE...East Platte County and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
To plant a tree in memory of Charles Nation as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Charles William "Bill" Nation 1925-2022 Charles William 'Bill' Nation 96, of Cheyenne, died April 13, 2022 in Cheyenne. He was born May 28, 1925 in Lingle, Wyoming. Bill served in the Navy in World War II aboard the USS Schroeder. He was a photographer in his early life, a three-term Mayor of Cheyenne, a Wyoming State Legislator, and served on the Wyoming State Recreation Commission. He is survived by his children, Michael, Martin, Nancy and Molly, 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He was preceeded in death by Ed Nation, Helen Rasmussen and Marie Hall of Cheyenne, as well as his other 9 older siblings. To send the family condolences please visit his obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com
