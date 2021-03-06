Frank L. Neal 1939-2021 Long-time Fort Collins resident Frank L. Neal, 83, died March 2, 2021 with his family by his side. A memorial and celebration service commemorating Frank's life will be held at his home church of Resurrection Fellowship in Loveland, Colorado on Monday, March 8th beginning at 9 AM. His final resting place will be in Groom, Texas where he was born. Frank moved to Colorado in the late 1950's after serving in the Army and became a successful business leader in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He spent many years developing real estate, commercial businesses such as a travel agency, restaurants and entertainment venues, including a bowling alley and Cheyenne's Big Country Speedway. Frank served faithfully at REZ church for nearly thirty-six years with his wife, Sharon Neal, and found some of his greatest enjoyment in watching the church grow and impact families across Northern Colorado. He shared a passion for being one of the last great "Texas Cowboys", raising livestock, boating on Horsetooth and camping along the Front Range. In his retirement years he cherished planting trees and building a small ranch in Bellvue, Colorado. As a father, and later a grandpa, Frank was always ready to joke, impart wisdom, or simply sit and listen, and his outgoing nature left an impression on his kids and all those he loved. He was overjoyed to celebrate his 50th wedding anniversary this past year to Sharon Rose Neal (Yosten) of Columbus, Nebraska. He is survived by his wife, six children and their spouses, sixteen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, as well as his brother Bennie. Arrangements are with Vessey Funeral Service in Fort Collins.