Roger E. Neifert, Jr. 1959-2021 Roger Eugene Neifert Jr., 61, of Cheyenne passed away June 11, 2021 surrounded by family. Roger was born June 19, 1959 in Caldwell, Idaho to Roger "Corky" and Delores "Dee" (Gonzales) Neifert. He married Lisa Matthews on June 25, 1983 in Beeville Texas. Roger served honorably in the United States Navy for 22 years. He worked at the VA Medical Center for many years as an electronics technician. Roger is survived by his wife, Lisa Neifert; children, Kyle Neifert, Chelsea (John Diggs) Neifert, both of Cheyenne; parents, Corky and Dee Neifert of Guernsey; siblings, Ron Neifert of Cheyenne, Tony Neifert, of Guernsey; grandchild, Conner Diggs; and many cousins. A visitation will be held at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home Saturday, June 19th, at 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Following visitation, a Funeral Liturgy will be held Saturday, June 19 at 11:00 a.m. In Lieu of flowers please make donations in Roger's name to the VA Medical Center. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at schradercares.com.
