...HISTORIC AND CRIPPLING WINTER STORM WILL SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACT
ALL OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE THIS
WEEKEND...
...WIDESPREAD BLIZZARD CONDITIONS DEVELOPING LATE TONIGHT INTO
EARLY SUNDAY...TRAVEL WILL BE EXTREMELY DANGEROUS OR IMPOSSIBLE
OVER MUCH OF THE AREA...
...CONDITIONS UNLIKELY TO IMPROVE UNTIL AT LEAST EARLY MONDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM MST THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
MDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Very heavy snow and blowing snow likely. Blizzard
conditions developing overnight. Total snow accumulations of 15
to 25 inches, with locally higher amounts in excess of 30 inches
possible. Wind gusts up to 55 MPH.
* WHERE...Central and eastern Laramie County including the cities
of Cheyenne and Pine Bluffs.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Monday. Blizzard conditions are most
likely late tonight through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Extremely dangerous or impossible travel conditions.
Whiteout conditions likely in falling and blowing snow. Strong
winds may cause extensive damage to trees and power lines. Power
outages are likely. Conditions will be life threatening to those
caught unprepared.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
