1967-2021 Brandy L. Nelson, 53, of Cheyenne died March 8. She was born September 17, 1967 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Services will be announced at a later date. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com

