Charles Edwin Nelson 1951-2021 Charles Edwin Nelson, passed away on June 27, 2021, at Davis Hospice Center. He was born on December 14, 1951 in Greeley Colorado. He graduated from Pawnee High School out of Grover Colorado in 1969 where he proceeded to get his Bachelor of Science degree from Oklahoma Panhandle State University in Animal Science in 1975. He had his love for animals and they were his life passion, he also enjoyed being on the lake fishing. He had a dream of being a Veterinarian after growing up on the Nelson Ranch. The Pawnee Buttes on the Ranch were always one of his favorite places to be and where some of his most memorable stories came from. When Charles and Janice moved from Grover Colorado to Cheyenne in 1989 he found work with Vaughn Concrete, The Welding Shop and C.H. Yarber until he retired. He now proceeds into his final resting place with his mother and father Fern & Keith Nelson; along with, his niece Pamela Nelson, and his grandson Branden Butner. Charles left many friends and loved ones behind that he wishes he had one more day with. Charles is survived by his Sister Pat (Swede) Erickson, Brother Gene (Cathy) Nelson, former wife Janice Nelson who he had 4 beautiful kids with Jodi Nelson, Cody (Karla) Nelson, Christopher Nelson, Michael (Jenny) Nelson and his two dogs Patches and Misty. He has six beloved grandchildren (Nevada, Maisie, Jet, Joey "Jo Jo", Jensey, and Audrina "Audi") along with 1 great grandson (Norman). He was the most caring and loving person that would treat you as family, not just a friend. Rest in peace Charles.
+1
To plant a tree in memory of Charles Nelson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
This page displays the most recent milestones from each section. To see more please click "View More..." below each section.