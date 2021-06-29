Charles Edwin Nelson

 

1951-2021 Charles Edwin Nelson, 69, of Cheyenne died June 27. At Davis Hospice Center. He was born on Dec. 14, 1951, in Greeley, Colorado. Cremation has taken place. To view the full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

