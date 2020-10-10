Christopher Scott Nelson 1977-2020 Christopher "Scott" Nelson, 42, of Cheyenne, died on October 1, 2020 in Cheyenne. He was born on October 25, 1977 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Scott is survived by his wife, Erica Nelson, two sons, Anthony and Erik Nelson, mother and father Jeffory and Rita Nelson, sister Amanda Nelson; and numerous nephews, nieces, two grand kids and many more. Scott was a loving family man. He loved hunting, fishing, and being with his family. Anyone who met him knew he had a huge heart. He will be truly missed. Services will be held Monday October 12th at 2pm, at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made out to Denver Children's Hospital. Expressions of care can be sent to www.wrcfuneral.com.
