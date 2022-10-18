Shannon Scott Nelson

 

1961-2022 Shannon Scott Nelson, 61, of Cheyenne died October 7. Scott was born May 19, 1961 in Cheyenne. The family will be holding a private celebration of life. To view the full obituary visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

