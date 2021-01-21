Alan Dale Ness

 

1956-2021 Alan Dale Ness, 64, of Cheyenne died January 17. He was born June 3, 1956 in Salt Lake City, Utah. A memorial service will be held on Friday at 1:00 p.m. at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with services livestreamed. To view services and offer condolences, visit www.schradercares.com.

