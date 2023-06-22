Craig Rudolph Neuman 1950-2023 Craig R. Neuman, 73, passed suddenly after a 3 day illness at Banner Health in Greeley, CO surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 17, 1950 in Elyria, OH to Rudolph and Mary Arlene Neuman. Craig loved his farm in Grafton Ohio, where he raised livestock and crops. He was involved in FFA as teenager and as an adult was a member of the VFW and American Legion. He served in Vietnam from 1970-71, where he was awarded the Bronze Star, Seven Air Medals, Army Commendation Medal, and Army Service Medal. He was the first deputy K-9 handler on the Lorain County Sheriff's Department in OH. He moved to Wyoming where he served on the Wyoming Highway Patrol from 1984-2000, and retired as a Lieutenant. After retirement, Craig worked as a Security Officer at The Federal Building in Cheyenne. He is survived by his wife, Randi Neuman, who he met in high school and would save her a seat on the school bus. They were married for 48 years, and they cherished traveling the states, especially AZ, and going on cruises. They had four children: Tracy(Chuck), Chad(Dinah), Jason(Joy), and Brian(Jenna), and blessed with 9 grandchildren. His family meant everything to him. He enjoyed talking to people and never met a stranger. Craig loved dogs, and always had one or more of these loyal friends by his side throughout his lifetime! Craig will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Craig was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Cheryl Little. Services will be held at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel of the Chimes. The viewing is Monday, June 26 from 10:00-11:00. Wednesday, June 28 the Funeral will be held at 10:00, Interment with full honors at the Cheyenne National Cemetery at 12:00, followed by a chance to share memories and remember Craig with his family at The Gathering Place from 1:00-3:00. In lieu of flowers please make donations to The Cheyenne Animal Shelter.
Weather Alert
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 358 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN PANHANDLE NEBRASKA BOX BUTTE CHEYENNE IN WESTERN NEBRASKA BANNER DAWES KIMBALL MORRILL SCOTTS BLUFF SIOUX IN WYOMING THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING ALBANY GOSHEN LARAMIE PLATTE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AGATE, ALLIANCE, ANGORA, BAYARD, BORDEAUX, BOSLER, BRIDGEPORT, BROWNSON, CHADRON, CHADRON ST PARK, CHEYENNE, GERING, GUERNSEY, HARRISBURG, HARRISON, HEMINGFORD, KIMBALL, LARAMIE, REDINGTON, SCOTTSBLUFF, SIDNEY, TORRINGTON, AND WHEATLAND.
Weather Alert
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for... North Central Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming... Southeastern Platte County in southeastern Wyoming... * Until 1015 PM MDT. * At 757 PM MDT, local law enforcement reported flooding continuing in Chugwater. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area as another round of rainfall moves into the area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Chugwater and Slater. This includes the following highways... Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 42 and 59. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. && FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Weather Alert
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Wyoming, including the following counties, Albany, Laramie and Platte. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 648 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Iron Mountain. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. &&
