Craig Rudolph Neuman 1950-2023 Craig R. Neuman, 73, passed suddenly after a 3 day illness at Banner Health in Greeley, CO surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 17, 1950 in Elyria, OH to Rudolph and Mary Arlene Neuman. Craig loved his farm in Grafton Ohio, where he raised livestock and crops. He was involved in FFA as teenager and as an adult was a member of the VFW and American Legion. He served in Vietnam from 1970-71, where he was awarded the Bronze Star, Seven Air Medals, Army Commendation Medal, and Army Service Medal. He was the first deputy K-9 handler on the Lorain County Sheriff's Department in OH. He moved to Wyoming where he served on the Wyoming Highway Patrol from 1984-2000, and retired as a Lieutenant. After retirement, Craig worked as a Security Officer at The Federal Building in Cheyenne. He is survived by his wife, Randi Neuman, who he met in high school and would save her a seat on the school bus. They were married for 48 years, and they cherished traveling the states, especially AZ, and going on cruises. They had four children: Tracy(Chuck), Chad(Dinah), Jason(Joy), and Brian(Jenna), and blessed with 9 grandchildren. His family meant everything to him. He enjoyed talking to people and never met a stranger. Craig loved dogs, and always had one or more of these loyal friends by his side throughout his lifetime! Craig will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Craig was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Cheryl Little. Services will be held at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel of the Chimes. The viewing is Monday, June 26 from 10:00-11:00. Wednesday, June 28 the Funeral will be held at 10:00, Interment with full honors at the Cheyenne National Cemetery at 12:00, followed by a chance to share memories and remember Craig with his family at The Gathering Place from 1:00-3:00. In lieu of flowers please make donations to The Cheyenne Animal Shelter.

