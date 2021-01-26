Jessie Nevells

 

1920-2021 Jessie Nevells, 101, of Cheyenne died January 25. He was born January 3, 1920 in Decatur, GA Visitation will be at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home Saturday 4:00-7:00 p.m.. and Sunday 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Graveside services 2:00 p.m. Monday in Beth El Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Jessie Nevells as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
comments powered by Disqus