Jessie Nevells, Jr. 1920-2021 Jessie Nevells, Jr., 101, of Cheyenne passed away January 25, 2021 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. He was born January 3, 1920 in Decatur, Alabama to Jessie and Maude Nevells. He married Wynonia Jordon on December 24, 1960 in Cheyenne. He was a WWII and Korean Conflict veteran, having serviced in the Army and Air Force, receiving the WWII Victory Medal, European African Middle Eastern Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and American Camp Medal. After his Air Force retirement, he worked another 20 years and retired from civil service. He was a member of Allen Chapel AME Church. He is survived by his daughter, Carolyn Jordon of Chesapeake, VA; grandchildren Dionne Wright of Chamblee, GA and Anthony Wright of Jacksonville, FL; great-grandchildren, Joshuah, Jhenay, Jeralyn, Amani, Ayana, Christopher and Ashlynn; great-great-grandchildren, Autumn, Greyson and Violet. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Wynonia; and siblings, Edna Wilson and Jerry Nevells. Visitation will be in the Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home on Saturday 4:00-7:00 p.m. and Sunday 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. A graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. Monday in Beth El Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may contribute to Allen Chapel AME Church. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
