Audrey Joy Newberry 1943-2021 Audrey Joy Newberry, 78, of Cheyenne passed away July 15, 2021 in Cheyenne. She was born February 22, 1943 in Cheyenne to Allen and Otelia Merrill. Audrey's middle name was Joy and she was certainly a joy. She loved her family, her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren they were all especially dear to her heart. She loved life and lived it to the fullest. She lost her battle with lung cancer after seven years. She graduated from East High School in 1961. She assisted in the planning of the class reunions. She enjoyed the family reunions with her cousins in Wyoming, South Dakota and Washington State. She was a great organizer and motivator. Audrey wrote a song and helped choreograph a line dance for two of the reunions. She liked going to Black Hawk and Deadwood and was lucky many times. She also traveled to New York City, Nashville, Las Vegas, New Orleans and Texas with her family. She had fun wherever she went. Audrey loved Frank Sinatra's music and movies and held a special place in her heart for Kevin Costner. She liked the Colorado Rockies, but she loved the Broncos and cheered them on most Sundays at her daughter's house with family. Audrey was a giver and was ready to help do whatever needed to get done. She was an office manager at the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union, local 192. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her children, Lee Medina, Justin Newberry and Chance Newberry all of Cheyenne; grandchildren, Lacey Ditzler, Cody "Cheyenne" Medina and Wesley Medina; great-grandchildren, Ella and Jack; sister, Wanda Crosby of Cheyenne; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Marlene Schoeneberg. Services will be Tuesday July 27th at 2:00 p.m. in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Interment of her urn will be following Lakeview Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
