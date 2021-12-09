...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley and Laramie County including the cities
of Laramie, Cheyenne, Horse Creek, and Pine Bluffs.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
To plant a tree in memory of Roy Newlin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Roy Allen Newlin 1957-2021 Roy Allen Newlin, age 64 of Casey, IL formerly of Cheyenne, WY passed away at 7:48 p.m. on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Heath Center in Coles County, IL. He was born August 1, 1957 in Africa the son of Charles Lee Newlin and Gladys Hope Huddleston Newlin. Survivors include his brother, Charles "Chuck" Newlin of Cheyenne, WY; nephew, Cody Newlin of Cheyenne, WY; niece, Brittany Newlin of Cheyenne, WY; great nephew, Grayson and great niece, Caitelyn. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sandy Sue Cox. Roy was a graduate of Cheyenne High School. He worked as a custodian for the Francis E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne. Roy enjoyed camping, phone games and candy. Graveside services and burial will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 13, 2021 at Hazel Dell South Cemetery, Hazel Dell, IL with Pastor Justin Janney officiating. Memorial donations may be made to Heartland Nursing and Rehabilitation Activity Department, PO Box 10, Casey, IL 62420. To view the full obituary, send a condolence message, light a candle or post photos, visit www.markwellfuneralhome.com. Markwell Funeral Home of Casey, IL is in charge of the arrangements.
