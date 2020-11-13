Brenda Kay (Carpenter) Nichol 1955-2020 Brenda Kay Carpenter Nichol, 64, passed away on November 12, 2020 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. She was born on December 4, 1955 in Cheyenne to Melvin J. and Shirley Jean Fales Carpenter. Brenda was employed by the FE Warren Air Force Base Commissary for more than 20 years. She was also a retired beautician. Brenda is survived by her husband Patrick Nichol, mother Shirley Jean Fales Carpenter, brother Melvin Carpenter, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Brenda was preceded in death by her father Melvin J. Carpenter, her grandparents, mother in law Mary Jane Nichol, and sister in law Deanne Semoska. Services will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Wiederspahn Chapel of the Chimes. Burial will follow at Beth El Cemetery, with a reception immediately following the burial at The Gathering Place. The service will be available for viewing at www.wrcfuneral.com.
