.Thunderstorms brought heavy rain to the area. Radar estimates that
more than two inches of rain have fallen. The storms also brought
heavy hail that may cause culverts to flood and obstruct roads.
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Wyoming, including the following
counties, Goshen and Laramie.
* WHEN...Until 830 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water over
roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 525 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause
minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5
inches of rain have fallen.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Little Horse Creek, Bear Mountain Draw, Fourmile Draw, Bear
Creek, and Horse Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to
0.75 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain
may result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
La Grange and Meriden Rest Area.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 419 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES
IN PANHANDLE NEBRASKA
BOX BUTTE CHEYENNE
IN WESTERN NEBRASKA
BANNER DAWES KIMBALL
MORRILL SCOTTS BLUFF SIOUX
IN WYOMING THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES
IN EAST CENTRAL WYOMING
CONVERSE NIOBRARA
IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING
ALBANY GOSHEN LARAMIE
PLATTE
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AGATE, ALLIANCE, ANGORA, BAYARD,
BILL, BORDEAUX, BOSLER, BRIDGEPORT, BROWNSON, CHADRON,
CHADRON ST PARK, CHEYENNE, DEER CREEK, DOUGLAS, GERING, GLENROCK,
GUERNSEY, HARRISBURG, HARRISON, HEMINGFORD, KIMBALL, LARAMIE,
LUSK, REDBIRD, REDINGTON, SCOTTSBLUFF, SIDNEY, TORRINGTON,
AND WHEATLAND.
Dorthy Dell Nichols 1935-Dorthy Dell (Chamberlain) Nichols passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, after a lengthy struggle with Parkinson disease. She was with her loving family at their home in Rathdrum, Idaho. Dorthy was born October 7, 1935, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to William Earl Chamberlain and Bernice Louise (Warner) Chamberlain. She and her four siblings were raised in the LaGrange Community where she was active in 4-H, a LaGrange Longhorn High School Cheerleader, and a member of the LaGrange High School Band. Upon graduation, she attended the University of Wyoming for one year after which she became employed by the United Telephone Company in Scottsbluff. It was there she met her future husband James E. Nichols, a United States Navy Veteran. The couple was wed in the LaGrange Community Church on November 19, 1955, and they began their lives together in Cheyenne. Both Dorthy and her husband had careers with the State Farm Insurance organization. They were employed first with the Harold Nichols Agency until the closing of the Agency. They then continued their careers with the Rex Mauch Agency until their retirements. The Nichols were blessed with two daughters, Patricia and Wendy. In addition to being an employed mother, Dorthy was very dedicated to children and served as a Girl Scout Troop Leader, volunteered in the pediatrics wing of the Cheyenne Memorial Hospital, and volunteered in her daughter's public school classrooms. She also served as a Republican Party Election Judge and Poll Worker and was a Sunday School Teacher at the First Baptist Church. In addition, she participated in many cancer walk-a-thons and March of Dimes fund raisers. Dorthy always expressed enormous pride in her extended family, her grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews and always made it a special point to remember everyone's birthday. An avid golfer, she loved to play the Little America Course in Cheyenne and spent much of her later years engaged in internet communication with a large number of friends. Dorthy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Jim; her daughter Wendy Baur; a brother Earl Chamberlain; and a sister Darlene Chamberlain Schuppan. She is survived by a sister Genevieve Ennis in Twin Falls, Idaho; a brother Doug Chamberlain in LaGrange, Wyoming; and six grandchildren and four great grandchildren. A memorial celebration of life will be held on July 8, 2023, at 2 PM in the Schrader, Aragon, and Jacoby Funeral Home, 2222 Russell Avenue in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Memorial gifts may be made to the Engage Church, 5101 S. Freya, Spokane, WA 99223, or Advance Home and Hospice Care of Coeur d' Alene, 1578 W. Riverstone Drive, Coeur d' Alene, ID 83814. 2023
To plant a tree in memory of Dorthy Nichols as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.