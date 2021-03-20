Judith A. Nielsen 1945-2021 Judith A. Nielsen, 75, of Cheyenne passed away March 18, 2021 in Cheyenne. She was born August 9, 1945 in Pendleton, OR to Frank and Magdalena Nielsen. She retired from Sierra Trading Post and was a member of Beacon Hill Baptist Church. She is survived by her son, Jason (Chris) Goodman of Cheyenne; grandchildren, Jared and Jeremy Goodman; siblings, Marla Daniels of Le Grande, OR, Lance Nielsen of Le Grande, OR and Dan Nielsen of Philippines. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Butchie Nielsen. Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
