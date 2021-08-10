Judith Ann Nielsen

 

1945-2021 Judith Ann Nielsen, 75, of Cheyenne died March 18. She was born August 9, 1945 in Pendleton, Oregon. Service will be Friday, August 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.

