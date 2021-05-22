H. Ramona (Merritt-Dalton) Niland 1931-2021 H. Ramona (Merritt/Dalton) Niland passed away peacefully on May 18th, 2021 at her home in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Left to join our Heavenly Father and her loving husband, John. Born on June 4th, 1931 in Federal, Wyoming to King & Marie Merritt. and was raised on their ranch NW of Cheyenne. She was proud to be a Wyoming ( Laramie County) native all her life. The only other place she would of chose, would of been Ruidoso, NM. She was an exceptional Horsewoman, Cowgirl & Jockey from start to finish. She was an entrepreneur and owned and ran a business in the late 60's early 70's called "The Other Place". An indoor gaming venue business which included pool tables, pinball machines, mini golf course and live music on weekends. She worked for Little America Resort for 18 years and developed so many dear friends. Humble, honest and modest she was, she didn't know anyone who didn't like her, and if there were she never let on about them. Ramona lived and raised her family on the same place east of Cheyenne fondly named "The Mesa" from 1959 to present. She is survived by her 5 children, Dan & Shannon Dalton of Terrebonne, OR, Jock Dalton of Boyd, TX, Jon J Dalton of Cheyenne, WY , Tracey Dalton-Estes of Las Vega,s NV & Melanie Dalton of Cheyenne, WY.; her two step daughters, Laura Simpson of Sebastopol, CA, & Colleen Niland of Rio Linda, CA; along with an abundance of loving grand & great grandchildren. Memorial Services will not be held. The family will have a "Celebration of Life" on a later date at the family cabin. Ramona loved children and animals, she would choose them over anything. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite children or animal charities, or the Cowboy Crisis Fund.
