Marilyn Nix 1949-2023 Marilyn M. Nix, 74, of Cheyenne Wyoming, was translated into God's presence on June 10th 2023. Marilyn was born on January 16th 1949, to Robert and Mary Wright in Boulder CO. She was the second born child, yet she grew up as an only child, with her older brother having passed away not long after his birth. Growing up she developed a passion for art, especially painting, a talent that her mother possessed. After graduating from Boulder High school, Marilyn went on to study at Colorado State University graduating with a bachelor's degree in art. Her love for art continued for the rest of her life and she produced many paintings, cards, and other works. While attending CSU, Marilyn became a follower of Jesus Christ. At a meeting she heard about a man who was serving in the US Army in Viet Nam, and began writing letters to him. This began her relationship with Ed Nix, whom she fell in love with and later married on May 5th 1973. God blessed their marriage with three children: Tom in 1975, Matt in 1980, & Alicia in 1984. Marilyn was predeceased by her parents, brother and her husband. She is survived by her three children, and eight grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Schrader, Aragon, & Jacoby funeral home in Cheyenne Wyoming, on 8-12-23 at 2pm, with reception directly following. Floral gifts may be delivered to the funeral home on 8-12-23. Memorial donations may be made to: The Davis Hospice center, in Cheyenne; or to P.E.O. international.
To plant a tree in memory of Marilyn Nix as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.