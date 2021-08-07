...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT SUNDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT Sunday.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Southeast Wyoming
WHEN...Today through 1pm Sunday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from fires in surrounding states.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
To plant a tree in memory of Claudia Noble as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Claudia Ann Noble 1940-2021 Claudia Ann (Ternes) Noble passed away several days before her 81st birthday in Sun City, Arizona in July 2021. She was born to Bernard and Anna (Riehl) Ternes on July 16, 1940, in Bismarck, ND and was raised in Raleigh, ND. She attended grade school in Raleigh and high school at Sacred Heart Academy in Minot, ND, graduating in 1958. She attended Bismarck Junior College for one year and one year at Mt. Marty College in SD. She received a two-year teaching certificate and taught school at St. Rita Catholic School in West Allis, WI and LCCC in Cheyenne, WY. Claudia married Dr. Richard Noble on Oct. 24, 1975, in Cheyenne, WY. They enjoyed boating on Detroit Lakes in Minnesota when they lived in Fargo, ND and throughout the Puget Sound when they lived in Gig Harbor, WA. Claudia also enjoyed golf and tennis and was an avid reader. Claudia will be remembered for her generous volunteer work and welcoming gatherings of friends and family. She is survived by her stepchildren Paul Noble (Cindy) of Longmont, CO; Greg Noble (Peggy) of Pinedale, WY; and Lisa Fredrickson (Barry) of Novelty, OH; brothers, Leo (Peggy), Bixby, OK; Clarence (Bonnie), Emmett, ID; and Harold (Karen), Meridian, ID; and sisters, Delores Utter, Mandan, ND; Elaine (Kay) Kittler, Queen Creek, AZ; Donna (Gene) Wanner, Ft. Collins, CO; and Addie (Gere) Fenstad, North Shoreview, MN. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard Noble, brother Steve, sister Anita, and brothers-in-law Robert Werner and Miles Utter. Her body will be cremated with burial next to her husband Richard at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery, Shoreline, WA. Services are pending.
To plant a tree in memory of Claudia Noble as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.