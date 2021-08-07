Claudia Ann Noble

 

Claudia Ann Noble 1940-2021 Claudia Ann (Ternes) Noble passed away several days before her 81st birthday in Sun City, Arizona in July 2021. She was born to Bernard and Anna (Riehl) Ternes on July 16, 1940, in Bismarck, ND and was raised in Raleigh, ND. She attended grade school in Raleigh and high school at Sacred Heart Academy in Minot, ND, graduating in 1958. She attended Bismarck Junior College for one year and one year at Mt. Marty College in SD. She received a two-year teaching certificate and taught school at St. Rita Catholic School in West Allis, WI and LCCC in Cheyenne, WY. Claudia married Dr. Richard Noble on Oct. 24, 1975, in Cheyenne, WY. They enjoyed boating on Detroit Lakes in Minnesota when they lived in Fargo, ND and throughout the Puget Sound when they lived in Gig Harbor, WA. Claudia also enjoyed golf and tennis and was an avid reader. Claudia will be remembered for her generous volunteer work and welcoming gatherings of friends and family. She is survived by her stepchildren Paul Noble (Cindy) of Longmont, CO; Greg Noble (Peggy) of Pinedale, WY; and Lisa Fredrickson (Barry) of Novelty, OH; brothers, Leo (Peggy), Bixby, OK; Clarence (Bonnie), Emmett, ID; and Harold (Karen), Meridian, ID; and sisters, Delores Utter, Mandan, ND; Elaine (Kay) Kittler, Queen Creek, AZ; Donna (Gene) Wanner, Ft. Collins, CO; and Addie (Gere) Fenstad, North Shoreview, MN. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard Noble, brother Steve, sister Anita, and brothers-in-law Robert Werner and Miles Utter. Her body will be cremated with burial next to her husband Richard at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery, Shoreline, WA. Services are pending.

