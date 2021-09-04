Claudia Ann Noble 1940-2021 Claudia A. Noble passed away in Sun City, AZ several days before her 81st birthday during July 2021. She was born on July 16, 1940, in Flasher, ND to Bernard R. Ternes and Anna M. Ternes. She grew up in Raleigh, ND where she graduated from grade school in 1954. She went on to graduate from high school at Sacred Heart Academy Minot, ND in 1958 as valedictorian. Claudia graduated from the University of San Francisco in 1972 with honors. She met her husband, Richard F. Noble, in 1973 and they were married in Cheyenne, WY on October 24, 1975. Claudia taught English at Laramie Community College in Cheyenne, WY for several years. When she and her husband retired in 1996, they moved to the pacific northwest where they lived until permanently retiring to Yuma, AZ. When Richard died in 2010, Claudia moved to Sun City, AZ. Claudia and Richard shared various hobbies together including world traveling, scuba diving, skiing, tennis, bridge and boating in the Puget Sound area. Claudia was involved in several charitable works and conceived the 'Wildflowers for Wyoming" project which helped celebrate the centennial of Wyoming's statehood in 1990. Claudia is survived by her stepchildren Paul (Cindy) Noble, Longmont, CO; Greg (Peggy) Noble, Pinedale, WY and Lisa Frederickson (Barry), Novelty, OH. Plus, numerous grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Claudia is survived by her sisters Delores Utter, Mandan, ND; Elaine Kittler, Queen Creek, AZ; Donna Wanner, Ft. Collins CO and Addie Fenstad, Shoreview, MN, brothers Leo Ternes, Bixby, OK; Clarence Ternes, Emmett, ID and Harold Ternes, Meridian, ID. Claudia was preceded in death by her husband Richard Noble, her parents Bernard and Anna Ternes, her brother Steve Ternes and her sister Anita Ternes. Cremation was performed by Regency Mortuary, 9850 W. Thunderbird Blvd., Sun City, AZ. Services of her life will be September 24th @ 11:30am, Saint Mark Catholic Church, 18033 15th Place N.E. Shoreline, Washington 98155. Following Mass, burial service 1:00pm Holyrood Catholic Cemetery 205 N.E. 205th St., Shoreline, Washington 98155. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor can be sent to the Cheyenne Botanic Garden at 710 S. Lions Park Drive, Cheyenne, WY.