Michael Noel 1951-2021 Mike passed away in January 2021, in Florida, with his wife of nearly 30 years, Luana Noel, holding his hand. He was born at the FE Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne. He proudly served in the US Navy and honorably retired after 20 years of service. He returned to the Cheyenne area after his retirement. He loved the mountains of Wyoming, hunting, fishing, traveling and riding his Harley. He and his wife had planned on returning to live in Wyoming again before he died. He was cremated and his ashes will be placed in the place he loved the most later this year.
+1
To plant a tree in memory of Michael Noel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
This page displays the most recent milestones from each section. To see more please click "View More..." below each section.