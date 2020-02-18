Norma Deselms

Norma Jean Sandberg Deselms, 90, of the Golden Prairie Community (north of Burns) died Feb. 14 at Davis Hospice Center.
She was born April 10, 1929, in Kimball, Neb., the oldest child of Earnest and Eunice Sandberg.
Norma attended first through 12th grade in Burns, graduating in 1947. After graduation, she attended the University of Wyoming and then Nazarene College in Nampa, Idaho, earning a teaching certificate. She taught in one-room schoolhouses in north Laramie County.
She married Kenneth Deselms on April 7, 1951, at Golden Prairie Baptist Church.
Norma is survived by sons, Howard (Carrie) Deselms of Albin, Joseph (Suzanne) Deselms of Burns and Harvey Deselms of Cheyenne; daughter, Shirley (Don) Carpenter of Cheyenne; five grandchildren, Kirstin Deselms, Hugh Deselms, Silas Deselms, Breanna Carpenter and Kayla Deselms; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Darlene Palmer of Wheatland and Sharon Hahn of Grover, Colo.; and brother, Dale Sandberg of Burns.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earnest and Eunice Sandberg; husband, Kenneth; son, Robert; granddaughter, Sierra; brothers, Earnest Sandberg Jr. and Eldon Sandberg; and sister, Elouise Shellhart.
A memory service will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. A light luncheon will follow at Schrader Reception Center. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.
Friends may contribute to Golden Prairie Baptist Church, Davis Hospice Center or the charity of their choice.
Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.schradercares.com.
This is a paid obituary.