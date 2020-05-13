Norma Johnson

Norma A. (Freeman) Johnson, 87, of Cheyenne passed away at home May 12 of natural causes.
Norma was born Sept. 19, 1932, in Lima, Mont., to David Reese Freeman and Ora Marshall Perkins Freeman. Norma graduated with honors in academics and basketball from Lima High in 1950. Norma then moved to Rexburg, Idaho, to attend Ricks College of Nursing, graduating with honors in 1953.
Her nursing career spanned 38 years; working in Pediatrics at DePaul Hospital in Cheyenne, Labor & Delivery and NICU at Memorial Hospital (now CRMC), retiring from Internal Medicine Group in 1991. She loved working in the medical field, and countless lives were touched because of her kindness and compassion.
Norma met the love of her life, Rees A. Johnson, while attending nursing school. They eloped to Elko, Nev., and were married July 5, 1953. They were later sealed in The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints Salt Lake City Temple. They shared 65 years together before Rees’s passing in December 2018.
Norma was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Monterrey Heights Ward, Cheyenne Stake. Norma held countless leadership positions in the church; she loved serving and the gospel. Rees and Norma served as ordinance workers in the LDS Denver Temple. They also served an 18-month mission to Nauvoo, Ill., where they wore pioneer-period clothing and were tour guides for the church history sights. That experienced touched their hearts deeply, and they both talked of Nauvoo every day following their mission.
Norma is survived by five children, Jef (Vickie) Johnson of Draper, Utah, Rex (Marita) Johnson of Puyallup, Wash., Roy Johnson of Fort Collins, Colo., Kirk (Stacey) Johnson of Spanish Fork, Utah, and Norma Ann “Nibs” (Mike) Butterfield of Cheyenne; 16 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Norma was preceded in death by husband, Rees; her parents; one brother; and two sisters.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the family will have a private graveside service to lay Norma to rest at Mountain View Memorial Park Cemetery.
When traveling and gathering restrictions are lifted, a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
The family would like to thank the Davis Hospice Center out-patient nurses and CNA’s who helped care for Norma at home during her final days here on Earth. They are truly hand-picked angels whose knowledge and compassion we could not have done without. God bless you.
