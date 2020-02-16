Norman Bratton Jr.

Norman Paul Bratton Jr., 65, passed away Feb. 10.
He was born June 9, 1954, in Tampa, Fla., to Norman and Jaunita Bratton.
Norman married Leah Hinesley on June 11, 1976, in Cheyenne. After graduating with his B.S. and Masters of Finance degrees at the University of Wyoming, he was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Army. The couple spent four years on his tour in Schweinfurt, Germany, where their daughter, Cheryl was born. Norman served as a forward observer for an 8-inch howitzer battery, then later as the comptroller for a $4 million community fund during his tour. He received an honorable discharge as a captain from the First of the Tenth Field Artillery.
Being a bookworm, he would sit and read the encyclopedias to entertain himself. He loved reading until he died. He liked to rappel and play electric guitar, was a life guard at the Municipal Pool, speed skated on quads in competitions nationally, earned his third-degree black belt in taekwondo and taught karate.
He put up 2,400 feet of Christmas lights on the fence every year, and was an integral part of keeping the family Halloween witch-burning party alive. He constructed raised garden beds, planted fence posts and trees, tilled the garden, and shoveled tons of snow as his physical fitness routine. He watched the visiting wildlife, hunted, and enjoyed frying bacon on the grill for tomato tasting parties.
He retired June 1, 2018, as a CPA after 32 years in the State Department of Audit, leaving many good friends. In October 2018, Norman was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
He is survived by his wife, Leah; brother, Dale; sister, Donna; daughter, Cheryl; 15-year-old grandson, Chase; along with a multitude of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and in-laws.
Persons interested in donating to the Muley Fanatic Foundation (toward the doe collar tracking program, or the Youth Hunting program for terminally ill children) in Norman’s name may call 307-630-6294 and speak with Jeff for details. A private family remembrance will be held at Norman’s home.
