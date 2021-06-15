David Allen Norrod Jr.
1981-2021 David Allen Norrod Jr., 39, of Rapid City died March 13. It is with sorrow we announce the passing of David "DJ" Allen Norrod, Jr, 39, at Rapid City, SD in March 2021 after a brief illness. A private memorial service will be held this month. A full obituary is available at kirkfuneralhome.com

