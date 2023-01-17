...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
5 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches.
* WHERE...In Nebraska, Box Butte County. In Wyoming, South Laramie
Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
will impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
To plant a tree in memory of Colbey Northrop as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
1991-2023 Colbey Northrop, 31, of Cheyenne died January 11. Funeral services will be held Friday January 20th at 2pm., at Schrader, Aragon & Jacoby Funeral Home, followed by a potluck at his home in lieu of a reception. Condolences may offered at schradercares.com. Donations can be made directly to Schrader Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Colbey Northrop as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.