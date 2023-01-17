Colbey Northrop

 

1991-2023 Colbey Northrop, 31, of Cheyenne died January 11. Funeral services will be held Friday January 20th at 2pm., at Schrader, Aragon & Jacoby Funeral Home, followed by a potluck at his home in lieu of a reception. Condolences may offered at schradercares.com. Donations can be made directly to Schrader Funeral Home.

