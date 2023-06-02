Antone "Tony" F. Novak

 

1936-2023 Antone "Tony" F. Novak, 86, of Cheyenne died May 26. He was born on June 30, 1936, in Rock Springs, WY, to Anton F. and Anna Marie Pivik Novak. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Crossbridge Alliance Church. To view his obituary, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Antone Novak as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
