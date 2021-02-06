George Nuhn 1945-2021 George passed quietly and peacefully into the arms of his Savior on February 1, 2021 at the Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne, WY with his wife and dear friends beside him. George was born in Miles City, Montana on February 6, 1945. He grew up on the family ranch northwest of Alzada, Montana. He married his high school sweetheart, Karen Brammer, on April 3, 1966. God blessed this union with two sons, Cory and Jared, and two grandsons, Tyler and Kyle. He was a wonderful husband and father, and was an "exceptional" Papa. He was Past Master of Cedar Lodge No. 124 AF & AM in Belle Fourche, SD. George is survived by his wife, Karen, son, Cory (Katrina), grandsons, Tyler and Kyle, and special "daughter", Kimberly Gillis. George was preceded in death by his son, Jared, his parents, grandparents, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. A Celebration of a Life Well Lived will be held at a later date. In memory of George, please give to your chosen charity.
