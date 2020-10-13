Jared James Nuhn 1971-2020 Jared James Nuhn, 49, of Cheyenne, passed away September 29 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. He was born January 19, 1971, in Rapid City, South Dakota to George and Karen (Brammer) Nuhn. Jared began his life on the Nuhn Ranch in Alzada, Montana then came to Cheyenne with his family. He graduated from Cheyenne East High School in 1989. After graduation he found a career in Geology, where he became a driller for WYDOT. He is survived by his parents; brother, Cory (Katrina) Nuhn; nephews, Tyler and Kyle all from Encampment, WY and friend, Danyell Hadfield. Jared is preceded by his grandparents. Family Celebration of Jared will be held at the Nuhn Ranch, in Alzada, Montana, at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Alzada Community Club.
+1
Most Popular
Articles
- Wyoming-native brothers to open engineering firm in Cheyenne
- Students at two Cheyenne elementary schools test positive for COVID-19
- Number of COVID-19 cases in Laramie County, Wyoming
- Active coronavirus cases continue to rise to new record levels in Wyoming
- Officials: Budget cuts likely to have dire effects on Wyoming's court system
- Cheyenne Restaurant Week is a go, renamed OctoberFeast
- Active COVID-19 cases up roughly 150% in Laramie County over last two weeks
- Cheyenne National Cemetery marks first of its kind in Wyoming
- Lawsuit accuses EOG Resources of delayed oil production royalty, interest payments
- Wyoming sees second day of record new lab-confirmed coronavirus cases
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.