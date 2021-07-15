Carolyn Sue Nunn 1940-2021 Carolyn S. Nunn of Carson City, NV, passed away on June 26, 2021. She was born in Rawlins, WY, on September 5, 1940. She graduated from Rock Springs, WY, in 1958. She was a registered diploma nurse from Newman College of Nursing in Emporia, KS. She lived and worked as an RN in several states. Before she retired from nursing, she was a housing supervisor at Community Hospital of Torrington WY and at United Medical Center in Cheyenne. Carolyn was a kind and caring person who went out of her way to help people. She was happiest when she could do a kind deed for strangers, friends, or family. She offered her time to anyone needing it, and always had time to listen. She was an excellent cook and baker, especially of her famous cinnamon rolls. Recipients of her rolls remembered them. Family was extremely important to Carolyn. She loved them all, but her grandchildren and great grandchildren held special places in her heart. She loved to visit them, always bearing gifts and ideas for special activities they could share. She enjoyed so much time spending camping, playing, or traveling with them. She is survived by her daughter Debra Brand (Betty) of Carson City, NV; son Jeffrey Varelman (Sonja) of Idaho; sisters Katherine Besancon (John) of Nebraska, Camelia Tolar, and Cynthia Givens of Nebraska; niece Renee Besancon (Jason) and nephew Rick Besancon (Laurie) of Nebraska; and 12 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, her son James Varelman, her nephew Michael Tolar, and brother-in-law Matthew Tolar. Private family remembrances will be held. Arrangements are under the directions of FitzHenry’s Funeral Home of Carson City, Nevada.