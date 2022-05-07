Michelle A. Oakes 1947-2022 Michelle A. Oakes, 74, of Cheyenne passed away May 1, 2022 at Davis Hospice Center. She was born December 1, 1947 in Lander, WY to Ralph and Ann Williams. When she was a young girl, she moved with her family to Southern California. There she attended grade school and high school, where she graduated with high honors and was a track and golf star. She attended California State University at Fullerton, and graduated with a BA in ancient history and pre-med. She married Ken Oakes, her high school sweetheart, on June 26, 1971 in Whittier, CA. She was a social worker for abused and neglected youth for many years. She had a glowing zest for life and a passion for travel-she and her husband made more than 50 major trips all over the globe. She loved playing both duplicate and party bridge, and was for many years part of a group that played regularly at the Cheyenne Country Club. She was an excellent walleye fisherman, she and her husband fished every spring and summer all over Wyoming and North Dakota. She is survived by her husband, Ken Oakes of Cheyenne and a brother, Ralph Gregg Williams of Las Vegas, NV. She was preceded in death by her parents. Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and no services will be announced at this time. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com. She will be deeply missed by her husband, family and friends.
To plant a tree in memory of Michelle Oakes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.