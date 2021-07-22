Steven Randolph Oakley 1948-2021 Steven Randolph Oakley, 73, passed away on July 17, 2021 in Cheyenne. He was born June 23, 1948 in Turlock, CA. Steve retired from the State of Wyoming Department of Transportation. In his spare time he loved golf and was an active member of the Cheyenne Little Theater. He is survived by his brother; Franklin Oakley, sister; Robynne (Oakley) Wolfe, daughters; Tristan Johnson, Jerusha Olivas, grandchildren; Jenna, Logan, Symphony, Phoenix, Orion, Ashlone, Cameron, and Maliyah. Steve was preceded in death by his mother and father, his wife; Doreen, and his brother; Robert. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Cheyenne Little Theater. Expressions of care can be sent to www.wrcfuneral.com
+2
+2
This page displays the most recent milestones from each section. To see more please click "View More..." below each section.