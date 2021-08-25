John "Jack" O'Brien 1927-2021 John "Jack" O'Brien, 93, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away August 24, 2021 two days shy of his 94th birthday after a brief stay at Davis Hospice Center. Jack was born August 26, 1927 in Fargo, North Dakota to Maurice and Mary (Horan) O'Brien. He married Deloris Bott on February 14t 1953 in Great Falls, Montana. Jack grew up in Great Falls and graduated from the University of Montana. He served honorably in the United States Navy and was discharged at the end of WWII and was called back to serve in the Korean War. He worked alongside his father with O'Brien Road Construction for years. In 1969, he moved his family to Cheyenne. He retired after 19 years from the Wyoming State Department as Director of Accounting and Budgeting. He is survived by his wife, Deloris, of 68 years; son, Dan (Deborah) O'Brien; daughters, Gwen Coffee, Patty (Ron) Hundtofte, and Barb (Rusty) Smith; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Rosemary Jenner, Joanne Lucas and Maureen King. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Father Pat O'Brien. A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Church of the Holy Trinity. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at schradercares.com.
