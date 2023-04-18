Brenda Ocheskey

 

Brenda (Patton) Ocheskey 1963-2023 Brenda Marie (Patton) Ocheskey, 59, passed away at home with Robert holding her hand. It was a brave and brutal fight with cancer. Brenda was born on July 31, 1963, at the US AFB in Berlin, Germany to Billie and Retha Sisler Patton. Both parents were in the Air Force. Brenda and her parents were stationed at FE Warren AFB beginning in 1965. Brenda is survived by her husband Robert; stepdaughters Nichole and Krystal; brother John Patton (JP); and a large Ocheskey and in-law clan. She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters-in-law; and one brother-in-law. She will be missed by so many who miss her smile, laugh, and dedication to serving everyone. A Memorial Service will be held at The Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 10:00 am. Contributions can be made to the animal charity of your choice.

To plant a tree in memory of Brenda Ocheskey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus