...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM
MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 50 MPH with frequent gusts up to 75 MPH
expected. Wind gusts may occasionally exceed 80 MPH.
* WHERE...Central Laramie Range and eastern Platte County
including Glendo, Wheatland, Chugwater, and the Bordeaux
Interchange along Interstate 25. Southern Laramie Range and
adjacent Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and
Cheyenne.
* WHEN...11 AM MDT this morning until 3 PM MDT Wednesday. Brief
periods of strong winds will be possible this afternoon and
early evening due to showers and thunderstorms. A more intense
period of strong winds will develop overnight into early
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
To plant a tree in memory of Brenda Ocheskey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Brenda (Patton) Ocheskey 1963-2023 Brenda Marie (Patton) Ocheskey, 59, passed away at home with Robert holding her hand. It was a brave and brutal fight with cancer. Brenda was born on July 31, 1963, at the US AFB in Berlin, Germany to Billie and Retha Sisler Patton. Both parents were in the Air Force. Brenda and her parents were stationed at FE Warren AFB beginning in 1965. Brenda is survived by her husband Robert; stepdaughters Nichole and Krystal; brother John Patton (JP); and a large Ocheskey and in-law clan. She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters-in-law; and one brother-in-law. She will be missed by so many who miss her smile, laugh, and dedication to serving everyone. A Memorial Service will be held at The Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 10:00 am. Contributions can be made to the animal charity of your choice.
To plant a tree in memory of Brenda Ocheskey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.