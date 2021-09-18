Dina Ochoa

 

1940-2021 Dina Ochoa, 81, of Cheyenne died September 12. She was born April 20, 1940 in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico. A memorial service will be held Friday October 15, 2021 at 10 a.m. in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon, and Jacoby Funeral Home. To offer condolences and view the full obituary, please visit www.schradercares.com.

