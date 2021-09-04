Robert O'Connell 1926-2021 Robert "Bob" O'Connell passed away peacefully with family members present on Monday Aug 23 in Denver. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Carlson of 71 years and his daughter, Susan O'Connell. He is survived by his daughters Kathleen Wiggs (Gene), Shelley O'Connell and Barb Davis (Rees) and grandchildren, Andrew Davis (Anna), Lilla O'Dwyer (Christian) and Kent Davis (Genevieve). He was born to a pioneering family in Cheyenne and his Wyoming heritage was so very important to him. After his military service in WWII, he graduated from the University of Wyoming with a civil engineering degree. He obtained further degrees at Yale and Catholic University in Washington DC. He had a rewarding career in highway engineering. Bob loved his faith, his family and his country. Dad was a devoted, hands-on father. He assisted in providing a life of faith for his family through the Catholic church. He had such devotion and found such comfort in his faith. He had an inquisitive mind and enjoyed many hobbies and interests. Bob was a bee keeper and coin collector. He loved to ski, fish, garden, hunt, wood carve and the Broncos. Bob had a great interest in travel and he and Ruth were able to travel extensively. His favorite times were helping the grandkids in the basement with his multiple "projects." It was always fun to spend time with Grandpa Bob! Bob was a kind and gentle person. His spirit was truly his strength. He motivated his family to achieve thru his quiet demeanor. He was an excellent role model. He had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. He is greatly missed by his family.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert O'Connell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.