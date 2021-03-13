John E. O'Connor 1936-2021 John E. O'Connor, 84, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away Sunday evening, March 7, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. John was born May 28, 1936 in Cheyenne, a son of the late Irvin and Margaret (Morton) O'Connor. John was raised with his sister, Alma, and twin brother, Jim, on the family ranch. At an early age, he delivered produce, milk, bread and Pepsi. The majority of his working career was driving truck for a petroleum company. He will be remembered as a kind, helpful, hard-working family man who enjoyed his many friends and spending time with his family, especially celebrating birthday parties by bringing root beer and Dr. Pepper. John is survived by his three children, Kim (Bill) Conner, Debbi Rhoad and John O'Connor; sister, Alma Tussing; brother, Jim O'Connor; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and loving wife, Jeanine O'Connor. A funeral service will be conducted on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception at the Schrader Reception Center to follow interment in Cheyenne Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be made to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.
