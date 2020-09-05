Dorothy Joyce O'Donnell 1933-2020 On August 28, 2020 Dorothy Joyce O'Donnell of Cheyenne, Wyoming peacefully passed away at age 87. Dorothy will be dearly missed by children Kevin, Julie, Rory, Regina, William J., Kathleen, Brian O'Donnell, grandchildren (Kathleen L., Wesley, Evan and Callie O'Donnell, Lucas Cabeza) and two great-grandchildren. Preceded in death was her loving husband of over 50 years, William R. O'Donnell. Dorothy was born in Yates Center, Kansas on February 12, 1933. She moved from Kansas to Cheyenne in 1973 with her family, where she and Bill found their family home, establishing life-long bonds with neighbors and friends. Dorothy devoted her life to family, was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Dorothy loved to read, have weekly coffees, and go to the lake to fish and picnic. She was a long-time member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. A small Funeral Mass was held for family and close friends only, at Friday at 10 am at Holy Trinity. A Rosary was at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel on Thursday evening at 6pm. A Celebration of Life will be organized next summer when more people can come to share stories and pay respects to Dorothy. Family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Davis Hospice Center and Dr. Cara Johnson for their care and compassion.
