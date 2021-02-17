Fred Allen Oetken 1953-2021 Fred Allen Oetken, 67, passed away on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at his home in Sheridan, WY. Fred was born on June 17,1953 in Riverton, WY to George James and Elsie Marie (Morrow) Oetken. He lived and attended schools in Riverton and graduated from Riverton High School in 1971. Fred joined the Air Force in 1972. After completing his military service, he moved back to Riverton to co-own and manage The Main Market Convenience Stores. Fred went to work for Philip Morris USA in 1986 and transferred with PMUSA to Cheyenne, WY in 1993. Upon retirement Fred moved to Sheridan, WY in 2009. Fred married Linda Marie Willman from Riverton, WY on September 30, 1972, at the United Methodist Church in Riverton, WY. Fred was first and foremost a family man who loved his wife, three sons and six grandchildren. He loved hunting, fishing and had many outdoor adventures throughout his years that he loved to share with anyone who wanted to go. Fred was a loyal friend to many who would tell you that his most admirable quality was accepting folks for who they were. His distinctive laugh was a one of a kind and will be sorely missed. Fred was preceded in death by George James Oetken and Elsie Marie (Morrow) Oetken. His legacy will continue to shine through his wife Linda Marie (Willman) Oetken, son Michael Allen Oetken and his wife Sharon of Chesapeake, VA, son Heath William Oetken of Sheridan, WY, son Reese James Oetken and his wife Erin of Sheridan, WY, his six grandchildren, his sister Hannah Autumn Chadron of Sheridan, WY, his sister Gloria Jean (Oetken) Poston of Sheridan, WY, his brother Steven George Oetken and his wife Dorinda of Queen Creek, AZ, his extended family and all of his loving friends. A public viewing will be held on Saturday, February 20, 2021, from 5pm to 7pm at the Kane Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held this summer on a date yet to be determined. For more information go to https://www.kanefuneral.com/obits?id=2019 Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Fred Oetken as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.