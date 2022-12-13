...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
Blowing snow could reduce visibility to under one mile at times.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Blowing snow could reduce
visibility to under one mile at times. Strong cross winds will
be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles,
including campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Blowing snow could lead to visibility reductions and hazardous
travel conditions.
&&
To plant a tree in memory of Kent Ogasawara as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Kent A. Ogasawara 1939-2022 Akira (Kent) Ogasawara passed away on November 13 in Henderson, Nevada, at age 83. He was born in Stockton, California, on July 9, 1938. He and his family were in the Wartime Relocation Center in Rohwer, Arkanasas, from 1942-1945. After they were released from the internment camp, the family moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming. He attended schools in Cheyenne and graduated from Cheyenne High School in 1957. After high school he joined the Wyoming National Guard and subsequently joined the U.S. Navy and saw parts of the world, including Italy and the Middle East. When he was discharged from the Navy, he moved back to Cheyenne and retired from AT&T after 20 years as a telephone operator. He then moved to Henderson, Nevada. He is survived by his wife Raquel; two sisters, Shirley Yoshioka and Arlene Ogasawara; and one brother Larry Futa. He was preceded in death by his parents, Shiro and Chizu Ogasawara; brother Richard Futa; and sister Joyce Sogabe. He has been cremated by Paradise Valley Crematory, and his ashes have been scattered at Red Rocks outside of Las Vegas.
To plant a tree in memory of Kent Ogasawara as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.