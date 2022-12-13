Kent A. Ogasawara 1939-2022 Akira (Kent) Ogasawara passed away on November 13 in Henderson, Nevada, at age 83. He was born in Stockton, California, on July 9, 1938. He and his family were in the Wartime Relocation Center in Rohwer, Arkanasas, from 1942-1945. After they were released from the internment camp, the family moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming. He attended schools in Cheyenne and graduated from Cheyenne High School in 1957. After high school he joined the Wyoming National Guard and subsequently joined the U.S. Navy and saw parts of the world, including Italy and the Middle East. When he was discharged from the Navy, he moved back to Cheyenne and retired from AT&T after 20 years as a telephone operator. He then moved to Henderson, Nevada. He is survived by his wife Raquel; two sisters, Shirley Yoshioka and Arlene Ogasawara; and one brother Larry Futa. He was preceded in death by his parents, Shiro and Chizu Ogasawara; brother Richard Futa; and sister Joyce Sogabe. He has been cremated by Paradise Valley Crematory, and his ashes have been scattered at Red Rocks outside of Las Vegas.

