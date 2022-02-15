Robert "Bob" Ojeda 1938-2022 Robert "Bob" Ojeda, 83, of Cheyenne passed away February 12, 2022 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. He was born November 14, 1938 in Cheyenne to Pedro and Savina Ojeda. He married Josephine Martinez in June of 1960 in Cheyenne. He was a veteran of the US Army and retired from Halladay Motors as the body shop manager. He was a member of St. Mary's Cathedral. He is survived by his wife, Jo Ojeda; children, Denise (Benny) Guerrero and Tommy Ojeda; grandchildren, Ryan Guerrero, Benji Abeyta, Brandin (Justina) Ojeda, Valerie Abeyta, Jonathan (Felisha) Ojeda, Kailee Ojeda and Liam Ojeda; great-grandchildren, Taylee Guerrero, Daytynn Guerrero, Amaya, Za'liyah, Ashton, Kash and Laikyn Ojeda; siblings, Louie Ojeda, Ramona Saucedo, Rachel Gonzales, Paul Ojeda and Jim Ojeda. He was preceded by his parents, and sister, Josephine Gonzales. Services will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, February 18, 2022 at St. Mary's Cathedral with interment to follow in Olivet Cemetery. Those who wish may contribute to St. Mary's Cathedral. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
