.Thunderstorms brought heavy rain to the area. Radar estimates that
more than two inches of rain have fallen. The storms also brought
heavy hail that may cause culverts to flood and obstruct roads.
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Wyoming, including the following
counties, Goshen and Laramie.
* WHEN...Until 830 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water over
roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 525 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause
minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5
inches of rain have fallen.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Little Horse Creek, Bear Mountain Draw, Fourmile Draw, Bear
Creek, and Horse Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to
0.75 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain
may result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
La Grange and Meriden Rest Area.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.
&&
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 419 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES
IN PANHANDLE NEBRASKA
BOX BUTTE CHEYENNE
IN WESTERN NEBRASKA
BANNER DAWES KIMBALL
MORRILL SCOTTS BLUFF SIOUX
IN WYOMING THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES
IN EAST CENTRAL WYOMING
CONVERSE NIOBRARA
IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING
ALBANY GOSHEN LARAMIE
PLATTE
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AGATE, ALLIANCE, ANGORA, BAYARD,
BILL, BORDEAUX, BOSLER, BRIDGEPORT, BROWNSON, CHADRON,
CHADRON ST PARK, CHEYENNE, DEER CREEK, DOUGLAS, GERING, GLENROCK,
GUERNSEY, HARRISBURG, HARRISON, HEMINGFORD, KIMBALL, LARAMIE,
LUSK, REDBIRD, REDINGTON, SCOTTSBLUFF, SIDNEY, TORRINGTON,
AND WHEATLAND.
Eileen Ida Oldenburg 1929-2021 Eileen Ida Oldenburg passed away in Ft. Collins, CO on June 12, 2023. She was 93. Eileen was born on December 7, 1929, in Mankato, Minnesota to Elwin and Melinda Schubbe. She was the second of nine children. Eileen married Robert Oldenburg on October 14, 1950. She and her husband raised two sons and one daughter, Steve, Dan, and Kimberle. The things that meant the most in life to Eileen were her Lord and Church, family, sports, and work. Eileen was a very involved community member who was part of the Rotary Club in Cheyenne and Kemmerer. She loved watching football and cheering for her children and grandchildren's teams. She is survived by her children Steve (Gillette, WY) Dan (Cheyenne, WY), and Kim (Phoenix, AZ), grandchildren Katy (Nick) Tompkins, Sarah (Luke) Martinson, Lee (Sandra) Oldenburg, Clint (Shawnna) Oldenburg, and Reed (Candace) Oldenburg, and nine great grandchildren. Her brothers Donald, James, Charles, Marvin and sisters Shirley and Carol and several nieces and nephews. Eileen is preceded in death by her parents, Elwin and Ida Schubbe; her brothers Elwin and Glenn Schubbe; two great grandchildren Mabel Jones and Maxwell Martinson, daughter-in-law, Joyce Oldenburg (Steve), son-in-law Dan Dyer (Kim), daughter- in-law, Judy Oldenburg (Dan). Services will be held at Our Savior Lutheran Church at 11am on Saturday, July 1. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Our Savior Lutheran Church and Our Savior Pre-School Scholarship Fund; 5101 Dell Range Blvd, Cheyenne, WY 82009.