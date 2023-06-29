Eileen Ida Oldenburg

 

Eileen Ida Oldenburg 1929-2021 Eileen Ida Oldenburg passed away in Ft. Collins, CO on June 12, 2023. She was 93. Eileen was born on December 7, 1929, in Mankato, Minnesota to Elwin and Melinda Schubbe. She was the second of nine children. Eileen married Robert Oldenburg on October 14, 1950. She and her husband raised two sons and one daughter, Steve, Dan, and Kimberle. The things that meant the most in life to Eileen were her Lord and Church, family, sports, and work. Eileen was a very involved community member who was part of the Rotary Club in Cheyenne and Kemmerer. She loved watching football and cheering for her children and grandchildren's teams. She is survived by her children Steve (Gillette, WY) Dan (Cheyenne, WY), and Kim (Phoenix, AZ), grandchildren Katy (Nick) Tompkins, Sarah (Luke) Martinson, Lee (Sandra) Oldenburg, Clint (Shawnna) Oldenburg, and Reed (Candace) Oldenburg, and nine great grandchildren. Her brothers Donald, James, Charles, Marvin and sisters Shirley and Carol and several nieces and nephews. Eileen is preceded in death by her parents, Elwin and Ida Schubbe; her brothers Elwin and Glenn Schubbe; two great grandchildren Mabel Jones and Maxwell Martinson, daughter-in-law, Joyce Oldenburg (Steve), son-in-law Dan Dyer (Kim), daughter- in-law, Judy Oldenburg (Dan). Services will be held at Our Savior Lutheran Church at 11am on Saturday, July 1. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Our Savior Lutheran Church and Our Savior Pre-School Scholarship Fund; 5101 Dell Range Blvd, Cheyenne, WY 82009.

comments powered by Disqus