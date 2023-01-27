Judith Rochelle Oldenburg 1956-Judy Oldenburg,66, passed away at her home in Cheyenne on January 18, 2023, after a long battle with ALS. She was born March 25, 1956, in Grand Island, Nebraska, to Richard and Patricia Mann and was the seventh of ten children. She married Dan Oldenburg in 1976. Together they had three children. She worked for the Bureau of Land Management for 30 years and retired in 2016. Judy was a social butterfly: she enjoyed concerts, shopping, and being with family and friends. She was a kind soul who made everyone feel welcome and a part of the family. Above all, Judy was generous and always thought of others. She was diligent in her donations to the community and never thought twice about lending a helping hand. Judy liked watching sports and running the family football pool. She loved to bake. Everyone enjoyed her pies, rolls, and most of all her chocolate chip cookies. Judy is survived by her husband, Dan, of Cheyenne; her three children, Katy (Nick) Tompkins of Westminster, CO, Sarah (Luke) Martinson, and Reed (Candace) Oldenburg both of Cheyenne, and five grandchildren: Paloma and Holden Tompkins, Penelope and Tilly Martinson, and Ruby Oldenburg; sisters, Teresa Johnson, Kathryn Schroll, Lou Ann Golden, Cheryl Thibault, Jon Cameron; and brothers Tom Mann and Jerry Mann. She is also survived by a large extended family who loved her fondly. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Jeanne Rhodes, Connie Grant, and Kym Byron, and two grandchildren Maxwell Martinson and Mabel Jones. A celebration of life will be held on February 10, 2023, at 3 pm at Kiwanis Community Center, 4603 Lions Park Drive. In lieu of flowers or gifts please donate to the ALS foundation–Rocky Mountain Chapter. 2023