Charlotte Olivas 1925-2022 Charlotte Olivas, 96, of Cheyenne passed away January 9, 2022 at Lifecare Center of Cheyenne. She was born April 25, 1925 in Greeley, CO to Antonio and Timotea Ruibal. She married Onesimo Olivas on May 20, 1946 in Greeley. She was a dietary supervisor at Memorial Hospital (CRMC). She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. She is survived by her children, Charles (Anita) Olivas of Cheyenne, Sally (Mike) Sheehan of Gillette, Juanita Olivas of Plainfield, WI, and Dorothy (James) Skaggs of Crocker, MO; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Archie Ruibal of Greeley. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and 7 brothers; and 2 children, Ernie Olivas and Mary Morris. A Vigil for the Deceased will be Wednesday 4:30 p.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. A Funeral Liturgy will be 9:00 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, followed by a reception in Schrader Reception Center. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradfercares.com.

