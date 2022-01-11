Wind gusts 45 to 55 MPH likely with a fast moving cold front
Friday between 5 AM and 9 PM MST. The cold front will drop through
north to south, so the wind gusts will begin across Converse,
Niobrara, Sioux, and Dawes counties near 5 AM, spreading south to
include all areas east of the Laramie Range and Interstate 25 by
9 AM, and continuing until around 9 PM.
Temperatures will be steadily dropping throughout the day as well,
so very cold wind chills in the teens to single digits will be a
concern for anybody outdoors. Anybody outside should make sure to wear
the appropriate winter clothing for these very cold and windy
conditions.
Charlotte Olivas 1925-2022 Charlotte Olivas, 96, of Cheyenne passed away January 9, 2022 at Lifecare Center of Cheyenne. She was born April 25, 1925 in Greeley, CO to Antonio and Timotea Ruibal. She married Onesimo Olivas on May 20, 1946 in Greeley. She was a dietary supervisor at Memorial Hospital (CRMC). She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. She is survived by her children, Charles (Anita) Olivas of Cheyenne, Sally (Mike) Sheehan of Gillette, Juanita Olivas of Plainfield, WI, and Dorothy (James) Skaggs of Crocker, MO; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Archie Ruibal of Greeley. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and 7 brothers; and 2 children, Ernie Olivas and Mary Morris. A Vigil for the Deceased will be Wednesday 4:30 p.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. A Funeral Liturgy will be 9:00 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, followed by a reception in Schrader Reception Center. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradfercares.com.
